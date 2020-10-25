TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts
to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
402 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
