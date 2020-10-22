TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph increasing to
north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
east 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 60.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around
50.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
337 AM CDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 60s.
