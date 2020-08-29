TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening. Highest heat index readings up to

107 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

110 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 increasing

to highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

