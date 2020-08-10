TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020
_____
113 FPUS54 KEWX 100843
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
TXZ192-102145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ205-102145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ183-102145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-102145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-102145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-102145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ190-102145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-102145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-102145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-102145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ224-102145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to
highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ228-102145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph until early morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-102145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-102145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ219-102145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-102145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-102145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ207-102145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-102145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-102145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ189-102145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-102145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ202-102145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
early in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-102145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ194-102145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ171-102145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-102145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-102145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-102145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-102145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-102145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-102145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ218-102145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
343 AM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph until early
morning.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather