TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

TXZ192-050045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-050045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-050045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ220-050045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ187-050045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ193-050045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-050045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-050045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ208-050045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-050045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ224-050045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ228-050045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-050045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-050045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-050045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ188-050045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-050045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-050045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-050045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-050045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-050045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ186-050045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-050045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-050045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ194-050045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-050045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-050045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-050045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

TXZ185-050045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-050045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-050045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ221-050045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-050045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

640 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

