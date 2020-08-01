TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

315 FPUS54 KEWX 010245

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

TXZ192-011545-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-011545-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-011545-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ220-011545-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-011545-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-011545-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-011545-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-011545-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-011545-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-011545-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-011545-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-011545-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-011545-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-011545-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-011545-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-011545-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-011545-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-011545-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-011545-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-011545-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-011545-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-011545-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ202-011545-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-011545-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-011545-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-011545-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-011545-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-011545-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-011545-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-011545-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ173-011545-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-011545-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-011545-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

