TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
073 FPUS54 KEWX 220801
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
TXZ192-222115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ205-222115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ183-222115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-222115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ187-222115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ193-222115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ190-222115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ172-222115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ208-222115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ206-222115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ224-222115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
TXZ228-222115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
TXZ184-222115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-222115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ219-222115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ188-222115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ223-222115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ207-222115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ191-222115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ222-222115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to
highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-222115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ186-222115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ202-222115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ225-222115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up
to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ194-222115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ171-222115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ217-222115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ204-222115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ185-222115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ203-222115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
