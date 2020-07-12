TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020

433 FPUS54 KEWX 120754

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

TXZ192-122100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-122100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-122100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ220-122100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ187-122100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ193-122100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ190-122100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-122100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-122100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-122100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ224-122100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ228-122100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 105-110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ184-122100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-122100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-122100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ188-122100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-122100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-122100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-122100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ222-122100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-122100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-122100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-122100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-122100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ194-122100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-122100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-122100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-122100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ185-122100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-122100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-122100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-122100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-122100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

254 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

