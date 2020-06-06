TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
_____
915 FPUS54 KEWX 060813
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
TXZ192-062115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-062115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ183-062115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 100-105.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-062115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-062115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-062115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ190-062115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-062115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-062115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-062115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-062115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-062115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
105-110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-062115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-062115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ219-062115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-062115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-062115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ207-062115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-062115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-062115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-062115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-062115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-062115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-062115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-062115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ171-062115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-062115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
105-110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-062115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-062115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-062115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-062115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-062115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ218-062115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather