TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

415 FPUS54 KEWX 280846

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

TXZ192-282200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-282200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-282200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-282200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-282200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ193-282200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ190-282200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ172-282200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ208-282200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-282200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-282200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ228-282200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-282200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-282200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-282200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-282200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ223-282200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-282200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-282200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-282200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-282200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-282200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-282200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ225-282200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-282200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-282200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-282200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-282200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-282200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-282200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-282200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-282200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-282200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

346 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

