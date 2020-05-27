TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

714 FPUS54 KEWX 270834

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

TXZ192-272145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-272145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ183-272145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ220-272145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ187-272145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

TXZ193-272145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-272145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-272145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-272145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-272145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ224-272145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-272145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ184-272145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-272145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-272145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ188-272145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ223-272145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-272145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ191-272145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TXZ222-272145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-272145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ186-272145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ202-272145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ225-272145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-272145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ171-272145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ217-272145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ204-272145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ185-272145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-272145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ173-272145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-272145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ218-272145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

334 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

