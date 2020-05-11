TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

_____

968 FPUS54 KEWX 110748

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

TXZ192-112100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-112100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-112100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-112100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-112100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-112100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-112100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-112100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-112100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ206-112100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-112100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-112100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ184-112100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-112100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-112100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ188-112100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-112100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-112100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-112100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-112100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-112100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-112100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-112100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-112100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-112100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-112100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-112100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-112100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-112100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-112100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-112100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-112100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-112100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather