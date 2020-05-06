TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
_____
905 FPUS54 KEWX 060805
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
TXZ192-062115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-062115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-062115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-062115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-062115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-062115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-062115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-062115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-062115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-062115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-062115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-062115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-062115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-062115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-062115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-062115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-062115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-062115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-062115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-062115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-062115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-062115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-062115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-062115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-062115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-062115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-062115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-062115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-062115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-062115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-062115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-062115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ218-062115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
305 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather