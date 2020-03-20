TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
020 FPUS54 KEWX 200824
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
TXZ192-202130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ205-202130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-202130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-202130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-202130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around
60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-202130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ190-202130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ172-202130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ208-202130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ206-202130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-202130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ228-202130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-202130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-202130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ219-202130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-202130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-202130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-202130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-202130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ222-202130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-202130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-202130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-202130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-202130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ194-202130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-202130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-202130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-202130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-202130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-202130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ173-202130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling
in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ221-202130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-202130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
324 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
