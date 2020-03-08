TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
432 FPUS54 KEWX 080910
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
TXZ192-082215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-082215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ183-082215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ220-082215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-082215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ193-082215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-082215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-082215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-082215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ206-082215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ224-082215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ228-082215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ184-082215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ209-082215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ219-082215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ188-082215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-082215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ207-082215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ191-082215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-082215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-082215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-082215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ202-082215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ225-082215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ194-082215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-082215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-082215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ204-082215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-082215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ203-082215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ173-082215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-082215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-082215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
