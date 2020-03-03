TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

833 FPUS54 KEWX 030913

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

TXZ192-032215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-032215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-032215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely before midnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon with gusts to

around 35 mph . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-032215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ187-032215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-032215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-032215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-032215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-032215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-032215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-032215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-032215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-032215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-032215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-032215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-032215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-032215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-032215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-032215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-032215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ189-032215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-032215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-032215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers before

midnight, then thunderstorms with showers likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-032215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-032215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-032215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-032215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-032215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-032215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-032215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-032215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-032215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-032215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather