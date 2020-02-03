TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

922 FPUS54 KEWX 030908

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

TXZ192-032215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of

showers, snow showers and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-032215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light

sleet or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-032215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of freezing rain,

slight chance of showers and light sleet in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and snow showers before midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-032215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-032215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers, snow

showers, slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before

midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers, slight

chance of showers and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-032215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-032215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers,

freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, freezing

rain, snow showers and slight chance of light sleet before

midnight, then a chance of snow showers, light sleet and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-032215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, freezing

rain, light sleet and snow showers before midnight, then a chance

of snow showers, light sleet and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-032215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers, slight chance of snow showers

and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-032215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of

showers, snow showers and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-032215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-032215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-032215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with chance of

showers before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers and

freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of showers and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers,

freezing rain and snow showers before midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-032215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-032215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-032215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers before midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers,

freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers, freezing

rain, snow showers and light sleet before midnight, then partly

cloudy with chance of snow showers and slight chance of light

sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-032215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-032215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers, snow showers and slight

chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-032215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of

showers, snow showers and light sleet after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ222-032215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-032215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and freezing

rain before midnight, then a chance of snow showers, light sleet

and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-032215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers before midnight, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers,

freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers, freezing

rain, snow showers and light sleet before midnight, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and light sleet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-032215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-032215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-032215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ171-032215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers,

freezing rain and slight chance of light sleet in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, freezing

rain, snow showers and light sleet before midnight, then a chance

of snow showers and slight chance of light sleet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-032215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-032215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-032215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers before midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of freezing

rain, slight chance of showers and light sleet in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow

showers, slight chance of freezing rain and light sleet before

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-032215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-032215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, slight

chance of freezing rain and light sleet before midnight, then a

chance of showers, snow showers and light sleet after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-032215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-032215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

308 AM CST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

