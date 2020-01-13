TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

034 FPUS54 KEWX 131051

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

TXZ192-140000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ205-140000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas of fog

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ183-140000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-140000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight, then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ187-140000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ193-140000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ190-140000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ172-140000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ208-140000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-140000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ224-140000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ228-140000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ184-140000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-140000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 50 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ219-140000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ188-140000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ223-140000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ207-140000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ191-140000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ222-140000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of rain until late afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ189-140000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ186-140000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-140000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-140000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of rain until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog before midnight,

then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ194-140000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-140000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ217-140000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ204-140000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-140000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ203-140000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-140000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-140000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-140000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

451 AM CST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

