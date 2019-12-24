TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
354 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
