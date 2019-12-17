TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
548 FPUS54 KEWX 170847
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
TXZ192-172200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-172200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-172200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-172200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-172200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-172200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-172200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-172200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-172200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-172200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-172200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-172200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-172200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-172200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-172200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-172200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-172200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ207-172200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-172200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-172200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-172200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ186-172200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-172200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ225-172200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ194-172200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-172200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ217-172200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-172200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ185-172200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-172200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ173-172200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-172200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ218-172200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
247 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
