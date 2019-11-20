TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

210 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

