TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

882 FPUS54 KEWX 060911

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

TXZ192-062215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ205-062215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ183-062215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ220-062215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ187-062215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ193-062215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ190-062215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ172-062215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ208-062215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ206-062215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ224-062215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ228-062215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ184-062215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ209-062215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ219-062215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ188-062215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ223-062215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ207-062215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ191-062215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ222-062215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ189-062215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ186-062215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ202-062215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ225-062215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ194-062215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ171-062215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ217-062215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ204-062215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ185-062215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ203-062215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-062215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ221-062215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ218-062215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

311 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

