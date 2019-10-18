TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ205-182045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ183-182045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ220-182045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ187-182045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-182045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ190-182045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
TXZ172-182045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ208-182045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-182045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ224-182045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
TXZ228-182045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ184-182045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ209-182045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-182045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ188-182045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ223-182045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ207-182045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-182045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ222-182045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ189-182045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ186-182045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ202-182045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ225-182045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
TXZ194-182045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ171-182045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
TXZ217-182045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ204-182045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ185-182045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ203-182045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ173-182045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ221-182045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-182045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
