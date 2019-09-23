TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
932 FPUS54 KEWX 230815
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
TXZ192-232115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ205-232115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ183-232115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-232115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ187-232115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-232115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ190-232115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ172-232115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-232115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ206-232115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ224-232115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ228-232115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ184-232115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ209-232115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ219-232115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ188-232115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ223-232115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ207-232115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ191-232115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ222-232115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-232115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ186-232115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ202-232115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ225-232115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ194-232115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ171-232115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ217-232115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ204-232115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-232115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ203-232115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ173-232115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ221-232115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ218-232115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
315 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
