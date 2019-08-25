TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019

_____

275 FPUS54 KEWX 250824

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

TXZ192-252130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 104 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 104 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-252130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 104 increasing to around 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-252130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-252130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-252130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-252130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-252130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-252130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-252130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-252130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-252130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-252130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-252130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-252130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-252130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-252130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ223-252130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-252130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-252130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-252130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-252130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ186-252130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ202-252130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-252130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-252130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-252130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-252130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around

115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-252130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-252130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-252130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 113 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-252130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-252130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-252130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

324 AM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather