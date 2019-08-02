TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

TXZ192-022145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ205-022145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

TXZ183-022145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ220-022145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

TXZ187-022145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ193-022145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ190-022145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-022145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-022145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-022145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

TXZ224-022145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-022145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ184-022145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-022145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-022145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ188-022145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-022145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-022145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-022145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

TXZ222-022145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ189-022145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-022145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-022145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ225-022145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ194-022145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-022145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ217-022145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

TXZ204-022145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ185-022145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-022145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

TXZ173-022145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-022145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ218-022145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

