TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
_____
389 FPUS54 KEWX 020832
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
TXZ192-022145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ205-022145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
$$
TXZ183-022145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ220-022145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ187-022145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ193-022145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-022145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-022145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-022145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-022145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ224-022145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-022145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ184-022145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-022145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-022145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ188-022145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-022145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-022145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-022145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ222-022145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ189-022145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-022145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-022145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ225-022145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-022145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-022145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-022145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ204-022145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ185-022145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-022145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ173-022145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-022145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ218-022145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
332 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather