TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
569 FPUS54 KEWX 260729
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
TXZ192-262030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-262030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-262030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-262030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-262030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-262030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ190-262030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-262030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-262030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ206-262030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-262030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
$$
TXZ228-262030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-262030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-262030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ219-262030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-262030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-262030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ207-262030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ191-262030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-262030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ189-262030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-262030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-262030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-262030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ194-262030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-262030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-262030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ204-262030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-262030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-262030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-262030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-262030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ218-262030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
229 AM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
