TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

_____

336 FPUS54 KEWX 150800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

TXZ192-152100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-152100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-152100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-152100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-152100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-152100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ190-152100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-152100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-152100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ206-152100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-152100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

$$

TXZ228-152100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ184-152100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-152100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ219-152100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ188-152100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-152100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

$$

TXZ207-152100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-152100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-152100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-152100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-152100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-152100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-152100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ194-152100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-152100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-152100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 99-104.

$$

TXZ204-152100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-152100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-152100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-152100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-152100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

$$

TXZ218-152100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather