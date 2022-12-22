TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ 944 FPUS54 KAMA 220826 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TXZ012-017-230100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around zero. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ317-230100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs 10-15. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 10 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ001-006-230100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ002-230100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ007-230100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 2 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ003-230100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10-15. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ008-230100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ004-230100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow late. Cloudy with a chance of flurries late, then partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 24 below to 34 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ009-230100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow late. Cloudy with a chance of flurries late, then partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-230100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow late. Cloudy with a chance of snow showers late, then partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 24 below to 34 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 below to 22 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-230100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Areas of blowing snow late. Cloudy with a chance of flurries late, then partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to 24 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ011-230100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Blustery. Highs around 10 above. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 16 below to 26 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ016-230100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Brisk. Highs 10-15. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 below to 25 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around zero. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ013-230100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to 21 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ018-230100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs 10-15. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 19 below to 29 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 9 above. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ014-230100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 below. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 8 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-230100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs 10-15. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph early in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 below to 30 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to 20 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 10 above. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ015-230100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Very windy. Highs around 10 above. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 21 below to 31 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows around zero. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 13 below to 23 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ020-230100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 225 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A chance of flurries late. Areas of blowing snow late. Windy. Highs around 15. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 17 below to 27 below zero early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather