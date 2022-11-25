TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

15. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around

60. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

150 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and

light snow. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

