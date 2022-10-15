TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the morning, then, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

225 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

