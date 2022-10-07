TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ 406 FPUS54 KAMA 070751 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 TXZ012-017-080000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ317-080000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ002-080000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ007-080000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ003-080000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-080000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ004-080000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-080000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early, then showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-080000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ010-080000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-080000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ016-080000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ013-080000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early, then showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ018-080000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ014-080000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early, then showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-080000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-080000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ020-080000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 251 AM CDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather