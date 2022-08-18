TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ 663 FPUS54 KAMA 180821 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 TXZ012-017-190000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-190000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the morning, then, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-190000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-190000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-190000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-190000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-190000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-190000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-190000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the morning, then, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-190000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-190000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-190000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-190000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ018-190000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ014-190000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-190000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ015-190000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-190000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 320 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$