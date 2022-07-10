TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

380 FPUS54 KAMA 100741

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

TXZ012-017-110000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-110000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the lower 70s.

TXZ002-110000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ007-110000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

TXZ003-110000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 100-105.

TXZ008-110000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ004-110000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

TXZ009-110000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ005-110000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ010-110000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ011-110000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ016-110000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-110000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-110000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-110000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-110000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-110000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

TXZ020-110000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

241 AM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

