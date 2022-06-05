TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the

morning, then, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the morning,

then, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

405 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

