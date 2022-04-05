TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

_____

592 FPUS54 KAMA 050702

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

TXZ012-017-060000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-060000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-060000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ007-060000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-060000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-060000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-060000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-060000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-060000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ010-060000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-060000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ016-060000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-060000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-060000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-060000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-060000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-060000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-060000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

201 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

