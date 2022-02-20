TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ 168 FPUS54 KAMA 200836 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 TXZ012-017-210100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 7. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ317-210100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 9. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ002-210100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 6. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ007-210100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ003-210100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 7. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-210100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 10. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ004-210100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 7. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ009-210100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 10. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ005-210100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 9. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ010-210100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ011-210100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 8. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ016-210100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ013-210100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ018-210100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 12. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ014-210100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 11. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ019-210100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ015-210100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 13. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ020-210100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 235 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 14. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. 