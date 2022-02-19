TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

TXZ012-017-200100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ317-200100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ002-200100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 3. Wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 5.

Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

TXZ007-200100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ003-200100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

TXZ008-200100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ004-200100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 30. Lowest

wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

TXZ009-200100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ005-200100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 7. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

TXZ010-200100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the morning, then becoming south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ011-200100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light snow. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ016-200100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ013-200100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ018-200100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ014-200100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ019-200100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ015-200100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ020-200100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

225 AM CST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

