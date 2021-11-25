TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

343 FPUS54 KAMA 250921

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

TXZ012-017-260100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-260100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ002-260100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-260100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-260100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ008-260100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-260100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ009-260100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ005-260100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ010-260100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-260100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ016-260100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ013-260100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-260100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-260100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ019-260100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ015-260100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-260100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

320 AM CST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather