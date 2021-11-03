TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph becoming around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy drizzle and slight chance of

rain showers early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

225 AM CDT Wed Nov 3 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

early in the morning, then patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

