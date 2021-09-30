TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

TXZ012-017-010100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-010100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ002-010100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-010100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-010100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ008-010100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-010100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ009-010100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-010100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-010100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-010100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-010100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-010100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ018-010100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-010100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers through the day.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-010100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-010100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-010100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

