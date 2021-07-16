TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ 351 FPUS54 KAMA 160823 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 TXZ012-017-170115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ317-170115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ002-170115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ007-170115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ003-170115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ008-170115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ004-170115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ009-170115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ005-170115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ010-170115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ011-170115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ016-170115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ013-170115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ018-170115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ014-170115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ019-170115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ015-170115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ020-170115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 323 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$