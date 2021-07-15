TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

318 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

