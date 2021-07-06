TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

_____

683 FPUS54 KAMA 060749

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

TXZ012-017-070130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-070130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-070130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-070130-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-070130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-070130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-070130-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-070130-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-070130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-070130-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-070130-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-070130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-070130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-070130-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-070130-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-070130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-070130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-070130-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

249 AM CDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather