TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ 525 FPUS54 KAMA 010852 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 TXZ012-017-020115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ317-020115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ002-020115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ007-020115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ003-020115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ008-020115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ004-020115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ009-020115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ005-020115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ010-020115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ011-020115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ016-020115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ013-020115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ018-020115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-020115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ019-020115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ015-020115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ020-020115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$