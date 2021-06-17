TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

TXZ012-017-170845-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ317-170845-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-170845-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-170845-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ003-170845-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-170845-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-170845-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-170845-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-170845-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-170845-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-170845-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-170845-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-170845-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-170845-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-170845-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-170845-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-170845-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-170845-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

238 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

