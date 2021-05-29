TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

rain showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

334 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

