TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

350 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

