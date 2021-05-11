TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ 292 FPUS54 KAMA 110814 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 TXZ012-017-120115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ317-120115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ002-120115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ007-120115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ003-120115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ008-120115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ004-120115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ009-120115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ005-120115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ010-120115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ011-120115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ016-120115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ013-120115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-120115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ014-120115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ019-120115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ015-120115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ020-120115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 314 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather