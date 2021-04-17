TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021 _____ 283 FPUS54 KAMA 170830 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 TXZ012-017-180115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ317-180115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ002-180115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ007-180115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ003-180115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ008-180115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ004-180115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ009-180115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ005-180115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-180115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-180115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ016-180115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ013-180115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ018-180115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ014-180115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ019-180115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ015-180115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-180115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 330 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$